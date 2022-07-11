NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mollie Duran, the woman accused in connection to Saturday’s hit and run in northwest Albuquerque, has been charged. Officers say two bicyclists were traveling north of Unser Boulevard when they were hit by a vehicle, allegedly driven by Duran, near the Kimmick Road intersection.

According to a criminal compliant, Duran was driving an SUV when she struck the bicyclists. One cyclists was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. The other was not seriously injured. Later, a Rio Rancho Police Officer noticed the SUV with significant damage to the windshield. Duran was arrested and charged with great bodily harm by vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.