A winter storm is moving through New Mexico this evening. Snow will move south overnight through Friday morning before ending Friday afternoon.

Heavy snow is falling across the northern mountains in New Mexico with a mix of rain and snow pushing south to the I-40 corridor. Snow is already wrapping up from the Four Corners area. Overnight, a cold front from the east with increase snow along the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo, Sandia, and Manzano Mountains. A heavy band of snow will also set up along the I-40 corridor from the East Mountains to Tucumcari. Snow will develop in Santa Fe late this evening. A cold front from the west will keep snow going this evening and overnight across western New Mexico. These two cold fronts will meet over the Rio Grande Valley late tonight, creating another band of heavy snow, likely around the Socorro area.

By Friday morning, snow will be tapering off from central and northern New Mexico while snow spreads south into southern parts of the state. Snow in southern New Mexico will wrap up by the late morning and early afternoon.

The biggest travel problems through Friday morning will be I-25 and I-40 in northeastern and eastern New Mexico where roads could be snowpacked and very difficult to travel on. Another impact to watch for is flash freeze conditions overnight. In areas where rain and snow melts on the roadways, freezing conditions would create icy spots on the roads.

Temperatures Friday afternoon will remain very cold across New Mexico with wind chills in the teens and 20s. This blast of winter will be short lived as temperatures start climbing again this weekend. Highs will reach well-above average by the middle of next week.