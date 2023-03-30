NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system has arrived to the northwest corner of the state and into southern Colorado, where snow is beginning to fall. Winds have really started to pick up statewide, with 69 mph gusts in Ruidoso and only getting gustier. 45-65+ mph gusts will persist throughout the early evening hours as clouds quickly stream from southwest to northeast. Highs will remain seasonable today. Fire danger persists this afternoon as well with Red Flag Warnings across the state. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are also in effect through this evening.

Isolated spotty showers are possible over the Four Corners as snow pushes across southern Colorado. Snow will move over the Northern Mountains late tonight and into early Friday morning before dissipating into Friday afternoon. Sunny skies across the state Friday afternoon before thick clouds stream in from the south overnight and into Saturday. Winds will remain gusty Friday afternoon, especially across the east up to 45 mph.

Friday, temperatures will be 5-15° cooler than today. Temperatures will rebound into the weekend, seasonable on Saturday then above average Sunday. Warm temperatures will persist into early next week, starting off the month of April with 70s in the forecast. Winds will remain breezy Sunday and pick up into Monday of next week. Not a bad weekend to get outdoors.