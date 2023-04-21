Lighter winds will finally return this weekend. A cold front will keep temperatures cooler east, while rain chances return starting Sunday.

Breezy winds are still hanging around across parts of New Mexico Friday, but these winds will once again die down overnight. Temperatures will not be as cold to start the weekend as we woke up to this morning. Warmer weather will also return Saturday afternoon. A cold front though will bring much cooler air to the eastern half of the state on Sunday. Isolated rain chances develop Sunday afternoon across far northern and eastern New Mexico, however a few spotty showers will even be possible in central New Mexico.

Early next week continues to look wetter as more moisture will be moving into the state and a low pressure system by Wednesday. The best rain chances through the middle of next week will be across the northern and eastern halves of New Mexico. Rain chances end by Thursday night. Temperatures will be warmer to start the week too with afternoon breezes, but a cold front will bring cooler weather statewide Wednesday.