Another disturbance will cross the state on Friday, bringing more scattered rain and mountain snow showers. Light snow accumulations are possible in western and northern New Mexico Friday morning, but will switch back to rain by noon.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy snow could once again fall in the northern mountains. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the southern end of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Winds will also pick up Friday afternoon, with 35-55 mph wind gusts possible. The strongest winds will be in southern New Mexico. Snow, rain, and wind will all taper off Friday night.

Drier weather is on the way this weekend, but light to moderate mountain snow will stick around Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will stay cool this weekend. A warming trend will begin early next week as high temperatures will climb back to near and above average by Wednesday.

Another storm system is likely by the end of next week that could bring back more wind, rain, and snow.