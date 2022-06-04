NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Free wildfire debris cleanup is now available for Mora and San Miguel County residents who lost their homes due to the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will remove hazardous waste at no cost to homeowners.

If owners decide to remove hazardous waste on their own, they will have to pay for the cost of removal. The program is only for homes and structures like barns or other outlying buildings will be handled on a case by case basis. Those interested can apply online.