(NEXSTAR) — The holiday season is in full swing and that means most retail stores and radio stations are playing end-to-end Christmas music. And while we all have our favorites (and least favorites), have you ever wondered how it breaks down state-to-state?

Recently, data outlet FinanceBuzz used Google Trends to determine which Christmas songs each state searched for the most over the past five years. Only data on the 25 highest-charting songs on the Billboard Hot 100 were used, FinanceBuzz says.

So what’s the most popular Christmas song in Texas?

Turns out, you could potentially guess it if you needed to. Given its proximity to the Mexican border and its high population of Latinos, it’s no huge surprise that José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad” ranks as the Lone Star State’s favorite.

Texas is one of only three states to claim this 1970 hit as their most popular. The other two states are Florida and New Mexico.

Mariah Carey’s iconic 1994 classic “All I Want for Christmas is You” ranked number 1 in 10 states, making it the most popular nationwide by far. Interestingly, Carey’s song was also named the no. 1 most annoying Christmas song by a FinanceBuzz survey of 1,250 U.S. adults.

Also making that list was “Feliz Navidad,” which was named third most annoying.

Since its release, “Feliz Navidad” (Spanish for “Merry Christmas”) has reached no. 6 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and become one of the most recognizable holiday songs around. In 2020, Feliciano released a special version of the song for its 50th anniversary, featuring guests Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Mraz and Shaggy.