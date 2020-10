ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - One Albuquerque business is seeing sales triple after they said they found a way to purify any water to drink or use to sanitize. "Nobody else has a device like this," Rodney Herrington said.

Herrington said he has found the solution to accessing safe water. The H2Go Purifier costs less than a dollar a year to operate. All you do is add table salt to water, then put it in the machine and select the volume of water you want it to treat. "It makes chlorine from salt," Herrington said. "It takes just a few seconds to make it."