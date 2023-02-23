Lighter winds and warmer temperatures will return through Saturday. Another storm system Sunday will bring back the wind along with chances for rain and snow.

Quieter weather returned to most of the state today, but snow, and heavy snow at times, continues to fall across the San Juan Mountains. Winds also picked up this afternoon, gusting close to 50 mph at times for some areas. Winds have almost completely died down now tonight. Lighter winds return Friday along with warmer temperatures. The warming trend will continue through Saturday.

Another storm will move into New Mexico from the west on Sunday. It will bring windy weather once again in the afternoon, with wind gusts over 50 mph across the state. It will also send it a strong cold front which will bring a sharp drop in temperatures through the day. It will also bring a chance for rain and snow to parts of New Mexico. However, as the cold front moves through, it will drop snow chances to valley floors. The highest rain and snow chances will be across western and northern New Mexico, while moisture struggles to make it into the eastern part of the state.

Quieter weather returns early next week, but yet another storm will move into New Mexico starting as early as Wednesday.