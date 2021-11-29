Warm weather continues into December

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few backdoor cold fronts will try and cool temperatures off over the next several days, but high temperatures will stay well above average through the first week of December.

Above-average temperatures and dry conditions are the main story through next week. The only excitement over the next few days will be a series of relatively weak backdoor cold fronts that will try and move through eastern New Mexico. The first front will push south through the day Tuesday, dropping high temperatures 5-15° compared to the near-record warmth we saw today.

Warmer weather returns again Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure builds in overhead. The weather remains mostly unchanged across the western half of the state. High temperatures will once again be well back above average statewide.

Another cold front will push south Friday afternoon. This front will push farther west, into the Rio Grande Valley Friday evening. This front will bring in a slightly bigger drop in temperatures across the eastern half of New Mexico but conditions will remain dry and temperatures will begin to rebound Sunday. High temperatures will stay above average statewide into early next week.