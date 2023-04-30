Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re enjoying much milder temperatures and clear skies to start our day. We’re generally a solid 5-10° warmer than yesterday morning, and that’s a good indication where we’ll be later this afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the lower 90s for southern NM, middle 80s central, and upper 70s to around 80° north. This will be the hottest day so far thus year, perfect for some outdoor barbeques. We’ll have sunny skies to start, but some afternoon clouds return especially over the higher terrain late day. This is a sign some moisture is arriving.

Monday we’ll keep the warm temperatures in place, but begin increasing clouds and some shower chances over eastern NM. These become more widespread midweek with our southwest winds bringing moisture from the Pacific Ocean. Each day will feature similar conditions with mild temperatures, mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon, some stronger breezes 25-35 mph, and scattered showers/thunderstorms in eastern NM.