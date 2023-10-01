ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Several Albuquerque Walmart’s are ditching self-checkout lanes and shoppers are having mixed feelings about it. Two different Walmart locations, one on Eubank off of I-40, and one off of Carlisle have already done away with all of their self-checkout lanes.

A Walmart spokesperson also confirmed that a third location is slated to make the change as well. Shoppers can expect that to happen at the store on Wyoming sometime this month.

Several shoppers told News 13 on Sunday that the change has been an inconvenience for the, as sometimes they have only a few items, but are required to wait in long lines.

“I spent a good 15-minutes in line and only had a couple of items,” said Tina Hopkins, a frequent Walmart shopper.

However, other customers say this change won’t impact their shopping experience, saying they prefer the staffed checkout lanes, and enjoy the interaction with the employees. They also say it puts less work on them as well.

“It’s more personable, you interact with someone, and there’s jobs for people,” said another shopper, Cendy Daniel.

When asked about the changes, a Walmart spokesperson told News 13 in a statement, “we continually look at ways to provide our customers with the best shopping experience possible and that includes adjusting the checkout area in stores.”

Hopkins says she may change her shopping habits and visit Target stores instead.

“It’s challenging for shoppers because, especially for people who have a couple of items, you have to wait in the long lines with the cashiers,” Hopkins added. “Sometimes they only have a couple of registers open, last time I came they only had like three registers open.”

Walmart did not specify if theft played a role in these decisions.