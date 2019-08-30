Volcano and La Cueva roll, Sandia gives Adcox 1st victory

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Volcano Vista Hawks followed last week’s victory over defending 6A champion La Cueva with a 54 nothing mercy-rule victory over the Del Norte Knights. The game was called a final in the third period.

The Hawks put 13 points on the board immediately on a kickoff return and punt return. Isaac Chavez scored from 11 yards out to give the Hawks their first touchdown from scrimmage. That made the score 20-0.

A Jacob Gellhausen pick-six ran the score up to 27-0. That was followed by a 34-yard touchdown run from Chavez, which made the score 34-0 in the first quarter.

Across town, the La Cueva Bears were busy rebounding well after a loss. The Bears pounded an overmatched Valley Vikings squad 43-0. The Bears got a big game from receiver Connor O’Toole.

The Sandia Matadors gave new Head Coach Chad Adcox his first victory at the school. Sandia defeated Atrisco Heritage 41-9.

