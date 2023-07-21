BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputy was just getting off of work when he found himself in the middle of a high-speed pursuit.

Deputy Marquez was just getting out of work around 4:40 on June 5. He was driving on I-25 southbound when a gray Honda Civic sped by him at Avenida Cesar Chavez. Then immediately after passing the deputy, the driver clipped a white car and caused it to spin across all three lanes of the busy freeway.

What would become a harrowing 5-minute chase, began. Speeds during the chase hit 100 miles per hour in traffic. “Vehicle looks like it’s going to exit Rio Bravo from southbound 25,” said the sheriff’s deputy.

The car exited and headed westbound from I-25 on Rio Bravo. Even though they ran into more traffic, the driver found another way through. The deputy fell behind due to traffic but other deputies joined the chase as the driver sideswiped another car. Deputy Marquez found a different route and caught up with his colleagues when the driver crashed into a curb in a Walgreen’s parking lot on Rio Bravo and Isleta.

Authorities identified the driver as 24-year-old Tsabetsaya Helgers. They also discovered someone else in the car; a 17-year-old boy with a developmental disability. It turns out, Helgers is his caregiver.

Both people inside the car were unharmed, but according to the criminal complaint, Helgers had bloodshot eyes. Later, lapel video showed deputies found a partially empty beer can. When the deputy asked Helgers what happened, he refused to answer and asked for his lawyer.

Helgers is being charged with aggravated fleeing, and reckless driving. According to New Mexico court records, this was his first offense.