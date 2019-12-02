Veteran living in garage after house fire

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – A Vietnam Veteran lost it all in a fire two months ago. His home and all of his belongings, reduced to a pile of ashes.

There’s not much left of Rudy Archuleta’s home. On September 12, he woke up to his house in flames. He says fire crews were unable to save it. He watched as the house he grew up in was destroyed by the inferno.

Since that day Archuleta and his two dogs have been living in his garage. With nothing but a cot, a hot plate and a wood burning stove.

“I don’t got no bathroom, no hot water, nothing,” says Archuleta.

He didn’t ask for help. Air Force Master Sergeant Michael Burd heard his story and knew he had to do something. Now the New Mexico Veterans Memorial, along with other community organizations are working to make Mr. Archuleta’s living situation, more comfortable.

So far they’ve delivered enough wood for Archuleta to stay warm for a few weeks. They’re also planning to help him get a mobile home.

Archuleta says the past two months have been hard, but he stays strong knowing something good is bound to come from the ashes.

Archuleta says the Santa Fe Fire Marshall is still investigating the cause of the fire.

They’ve set up a GoFundMe to accept donations that will go towards helping Archuleta until he’s able to get back in his feet.