ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is holding a memorial service for a Distinguished Professor who died in September 2022. Linda Hall was a Distinguished Emerita Professor of History at the University of New Mexico.

UNM’s memorial for Hall is set for Apr. 1 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the UNM Alumni Memorial Chapel. Her memorial will coincide with the Rocky Mountain Latin American Studies Conference in Santa Fe.

Professor Linda Hall began teaching full-time at UNM in 1986 and she helped create a curriculum in Latin American Gender Studies. She later become a University Distinguished Professor in 2008.

“Linda Hall will be remembered as an energetic and thoughtful colleague who made a serious effort to mentor younger colleagues and who generously supported many graduate students working on Latin America,” remarks associate professor of History Manuel García y Griego.