ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico football team is now 2-1 on the season after taking out UTEP on Saturday night at University Stadium in Albuquerque. The Lobos racked up 27 points on 299 total yards. Once again the defense would be a major contributor to this win, as they finished with 7 takeaways which included, 4 interceptions and 3 fumble recoveries. 7 takeaways also mark the most by this program since 2004.

Senior linebacker Reco Hanah had one of those interceptions in the 1st quarter, and he ended up taking the pick 22 yards for a touchdown, which made it 10-0 UNM. The Lobos went on to take in 2 rushing touchdowns, one from Sherod White and another from Nate Jones.

Now 2-1 on the year, UNM moves on to play at LSU on Saturday that game is set to kick off at 5:30pm.