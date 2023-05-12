ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico athletic director Eddie Nunez is a busy man who just took two pressing items off of his things-to-do list. Nunez announced Friday that UNM has extended Lobo men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino’s contract through the 2027-28 season.

The day prior, UNM women’s basketball coach Mike Bradbury had his contract extended another five years. Nunez talks about both deals in Van Tate’s Sports Office this week. Nunez also shares his thoughts on the transfer portal, NIL, and conference expansion.