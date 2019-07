UFC 239: Schedule, How to Watch

UFC 239 is one of the biggest UFC events of the year. It’s also a big night for Albuquerque because Holly Holm and Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, are both fighting Saturday, July 6 in Las Vegas.

Jon Jones headlines UFC 239 in Las Vegas against Thiago Santos. Also, happening July 6 is the women’s bantamweight title clash between Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm.

The early prelims start at 4:15 p.m. and the prelims start at 6 p.m. Finally, the Main Card event starts at 8 p.m.

How To Watch

Watch Early Prelims on UFC Fight Pass

Watch Prelims on ESPN

Purchase ESPN+ to watch the Main Card

