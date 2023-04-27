ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people have been charged in a nearly three-year-old cold case in Albuquerque. Daniel Collins was found dead in the street near Juan Tabo and I-40 in August 2020. Police believed the 35-year-old was walking his bike when the suspects pulled up next to him and fired. His case was highlighted in a series by the Albuquerque Police Department called Duke City Case Files.

According to arrest warrants filed Thursday, Dakota Scott and Nathaniel Bays have now been charged in Collin’s murder. The two were interviewed by detectives shortly after the murder but it’s unknown why it took police nearly three years to file charges.