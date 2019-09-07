Two out-of-state residents receive New Mexico medical marijuana cards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Two new people now have medical marijuana cards for New Mexico despite living outside of the state.

The recipients live in Texas and Arizona and successfully enrolled in the state’s medical marijuana registry which will allow them to legally purchase marijuana products in New Mexico. This year, the in-state residency requirement was dropped from state marijuana laws.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration says that change was inadvertent and it intends to appeal.