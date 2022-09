ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged with shooting another man in northwest Albuquerque is set to stand trial Monday. The crime reportedly took place two years ago.

Police alleged Patrick Romero shot and killed 39-year-old Anthony Moya in August of 2020. Romero is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Leading up to this trial, Judge Brett Loveless ruled that Romero could stay out of custody with an ankle monitor. The trial is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday.