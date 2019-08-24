Town devastated by wildfire savors high school football win

Paradise running back Lucas Hartley, center right, celebrates with teammate Kasten Ortiz after scoring the first touchdown of the year for the team in their high school football game against Williams, in Paradise, Calif., Friday Aug. 23, 2019. This is the first game for the school since a wildfire in November killed multiple people and destroyed nearly 19,000 buildings, including the homes of most of the Paradise players. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) – Thousands of people who lost their homes in a deadly Northern California wildfire have returned to the town for the local football team’s first game since the blaze.

Paradise High School defeated Williams High School 42-0 on Friday night. Senior running back Lukas Hartley says he threw up on the field as his emotions got the best of him. But he later ran over a defender to score a touchdown. He says the team felt like they had the town on its back.

Shannon Stoneman, 43, moved her family more than 130 miles (210 kilometers) away after losing her home. She says she came to the game on Friday to support the town and to let people know their hearts were in Paradise even if their homes were not.