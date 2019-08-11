Tourism department pushes for NM to be known for lowrider culture

Our state may be recognized for its red and green chile, but the New Mexico Tourism Department is now pushing for New Mexico to be known for its lowriders.

Visit New Mexico posted a video to Twitter this week encouraging people to check out the Lowrider Capital of the World.

The new campaign shows lowriders in cities across the state.

The tourism department said this is part of a larger movement to promote lowrider culture.

The department has an entire page dedicated to it on its website with a list of lowrider events.

“There is a strong lowrider culture in Las Vegas, Taos and Albuquerque so it really is going to be building out experiences and connecting different communities,” New Mexico Tourism Department Public Information Officer Cody Johnson said. “When we are looking at tourism, people can experience more destinations through this culture.”

While some don’t think the videos message will make a difference, others believe lowriders make New Mexico stand out.

“Definitely so because we are different than any other state,” Albuquerque native John Valles said. “We have traveled to California, and they have their deal. Colorado has stuff too, but this is ours. When you come here, you are going to see something different.”

The tourism department said it hopes the new campaign will bring more people to New Mexico.