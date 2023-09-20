TOHAJIILEE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 28-year-old man from Tohajiilee was sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of a minor.

Christian Apachito, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, was sentenced to 67 months in prison and ten years of supervised release. He pled guilty to sexual abuse of a minor on February 15, 2023.

According to court documents, on Nov. 11, 2020, Apachito, who was 25 years old at the time, sexually assaulted the victim who was younger than 16 and older than 12 years old. In his plea agreement, Apachito admitted that he knew the victim was a minor at the time of the assault.

When Apachito is released from prison, he must register as a sex offender.