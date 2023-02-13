ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark says Duke, the tiger cub found in a dog crate last month, has been moved to a sanctuary in Colorado. They say Duke gained more than five pounds while at the BioPark and staff spent hours socializing and training him ahead of his move.
Since Duke’s genetic makeup is unknown, he was unable to stay at the BioPark and was moved to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado.