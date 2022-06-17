NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another active monsoon day across New Mexico. This active monsoon pattern will continue through the weekend and into next week with daily afternoon thunderstorms across the western half of the state. Albuquerque finally ended its almost 80 day long dry streak Friday, with several hours of rainfall in the metro.

Our active monsoon pattern will continue through the weekend. Storm chances will shift a little farther west on Saturday afternoon. Heavy rain will be likely west of I-25 and up into southwestern Colorado this weekend. Isolated storms will also be possible in the Rio Grande Valley, and these storms will also be capable of heavy rainfall, especially by Sunday as better moisture continues to move into the state.

The plume of monsoon moisture gets tilted to the northeast beginning Sunday and will stay that way into the first half of next week. There will still be a very good amount of moisture within this monsoon plume, so heavy rain will continue to be possible through the first half of next week. Flash flooding will be an increasing concern every day across burn scars. Heavy rainfall will lead to flash flooding and potential debris flows.

Monsoon moisture gets pushed farther northwest by the middle and end of next week, keeping the chance for storms in far western and northwestern New Mexico.