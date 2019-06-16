Thieves steal three bikes from Nob Hill bicycle shop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Nob Hill business owner is picking up the pieces tonight, after someone broke into his shop. As an owner of a small bicycle repair shop, he says any loss hits him hard.

“Around 7:30, I got a call from the police department, saying that my shop had been broken into,” says Mark Kibler.

Shattered glass all over the floor of the Fixed and Free Bike Shop was the last thing owner, Mark Kibler, expected to see this morning. That was just the start of it.

“There were two bikes taken from here, one of them which was a customer’s,” he says. On top of stealing three bikes, the thieves for seemingly no reason, vandalized Kibler’s couch.

“I used to have a couch here and the side of it was just completely ripped off. There was a cushion missing. The arm rest was ripped off,” he says.

In his two years at this Nob Hill location, Kibler says unfortunately, it was bound to happen. “I knew it was going to happen to me at some point, just it sucked and it just kind of Albuquerque. It’s when crime is going to happen to you not if it’s going to happen to you,” he says.

Even though Kibler says he’s a little numb to these types of incidents throughout Albuquerque, he admits he still wasn’t prepared for thieves to take a thousand dollars worth of bicycles. “You know it’s not cool. I’m just some mom and pop type of shop. I run this place by myself. You really didn’t get much, so was it worth it?” he says.

Like many business owners who experience theft, Kibler says he doesn’t expect to ever see those bicycles again. “Yeah I’d love them back, but I’m hopeful for the best but I’m not expecting them,” he says.

Following this incident, Kibler says he will beef up security, get a security camera, and put bars around his windows and doors.

If you happen to come across any of the stolen bikes, Kibler urges you to reach out to him through the shop’s Facebook page or call him at (505) 255-0586.