Thief takes off with West Nile horse vaccines

LOS CHAVEZ, N.M. (KRQE) – Horse vaccines were stolen in a strange theft from a local feed store.

Those at the Old Mill in Los Chavez say on Wednesday, a customer walked into the store and started asking about West Nile vaccines. Surveillance video shows him walking around the store.

The man said he would pass, then as he walked out, he grabbed two vaccines out of a cooler and took off. They say 15 minutes later he returned wearing a hat, and this time grabbed two boxes of vaccines and fled in a white Honda with a chile license plate, KART00.

Those at the Old Mill say they have no idea what the thief would do with the vaccines. They are warning horse owners not to buy vaccines from anyone they don’t know. The vaccines are worth about $1,000.