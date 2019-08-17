The Latest: Hundreds come to El Paso victim’s funeral

A woman places a ribbon on a flower arrangement, at the funeral of elementary school principal Elsa Mendoza, of one of the 22 people killed in a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Mexican officials have said eight of the people killed in Saturday’s attack were Mexican nationals. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

EL PASO, Texas (AP) – Hundreds of strangers have come to pay their respects for a victim of the El Paso, Texas, mass shooting who had few family members.

The mourners braved 100-degree heat Friday to stand outside an El Paso funeral home to honor 63-year-old Margie Reckard. She was one of 22 people killed by a gunman who opened fire at a Walmart in the city earlier this month.

Jordan Billard flew in from Los Angeles on Friday after hearing Reckard’s long-time companion, Antonio Basco, say he lost his closest family member and had few relatives left. After she heard him inviting the public to the funeral, the 38-year-old Billard says she bought a ticket to come to Texas.

Twenty-one-year-old Natalie Sanchez of El Paso also came to the service and says she’s in awe of how her city is rallying around a stranger.