ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Congregation B’nai Israel is hosting its annual Chanukah festival this Sunday and it’s open to everyone. Featuring traditional Hanukkah foods, gift shops, games, arts and crafts stations, Israeli dancing and so much more.

The Chanukah Fest will be December 11, from 12-5 p.m. Tickets are $12 per person (early-bird tickets are $10), young adults are $6 (early-bird tickets are $5) and children under 6 are free. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://bnaiisrael-nm.org/event/albuquerque-chanukah-fest or call (505) 266-0155.

