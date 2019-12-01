Teen’s birthday wish comes true thanks to party crashers in blue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One Albuquerque teenager’s birthday wish is coming true all thanks to some unlikely party crashers.

13-year-old Wyatt Wilds got a personal escort Saturday night to his police-themed birthday party. The event was complete with crime scene-taped tables and a special Albuquerque Police cake.

While he expected the greetings from friends and family, he was blown away by surprise appearances from APD’s police chief, swat team and bomb squad.

“It is a real honor for them to show up,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt has wanted to be an APD officer since he was five.

“I am a big fan of police,” Wyatt said.

He has donated more than 60 cases of water and a thousand stuffed animals to the department over the years.

“It is important to me because there is a lot of people who may need help,” Wyatt said.

Police chief Michael Geier said it is great to see somebody as young as Wyatt getting involved.

“I think this is the pipeline for us to develop people,” Chief Geier said. “He lives in the community. He is part of this city. Obviously, he is now part of this department.”

Wyatt’s mom, who organized the party, said APD’s gesture means everything.

“I have to say it is out of this world,” Amy Wilds said. “It shows what APD does for the community and what big hearts they have.”

As for Wyatt, he is just excited to hang out with his heroes and looks forward to rocking some of his new gear.

“I may wear it [APD shirt] to school on Monday.”

Wyatt plans to go to the police academy once he graduates high school.