ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a deadly shooting involving teens in the Atrisco Heritage Academy High School parking lot last week, the District Attorney is putting more attention on students bringing guns to campus. Police arrested two teens Wednesday on two different school campuses. Both are accused of having loaded firearms, something prosecutors say they should be held in juvenile detention for.

“We’re very concerned with the fact that he had a loaded firearm on him at school…Firearms at our schools are one of the most dangerous things we’re dealing with right now,” said Bridget McKenny, attorney for Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office.

That testimony came from a Bernalillo County Prosecutor Friday during a hearing for a 17-year-old boy. He was arrested with a gun at Gilbert Sena Charter School Wednesday near Eubank and I-40.

The second unrelated case involved a 15-year-old boy accused of bringing a gun to Cibola High School in Northwest Albuquerque. Trying to keep both teens in juvenile detention, the state referenced the recent fatal shooting of 16-year-old Elijah Pohl-Morfin at Atrisco Heritage High. Those are the types of things that lead the district attorney’s office to believe that these situations are highly dangerous to both the child as well as the community,” said McKenney.

A defense attorney for the 17-year-old asked for his release saying this is the teen’s first offense, but the judge sided with prosecutors saying the teen poses a risk to himself and others. A judge also decided to keep the 15-year-old Cibola High School student in custody. The DA’s Office says nine juveniles and two adults have been found on school campuses with guns this fall alone.

The DA’s Office said the case against 16-year-old Adrian Martinez, who’s charged in the fatal Atrisco Heritage shooting, will go to a grand jury soon. Martinez is expected to be charged as an adult.