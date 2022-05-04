ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jeremiah Morfin, the 15-year-old who admitted to killing his 9-year-old cousin will serve at least 85% of his sentence. Earlier this year, Morfin pled guilty to murdering the girl during a sleepover in 2019 when he was 15. He eventually led police to her body and there were signs she was badly beaten and sexually assaulted.

As part of that plea deal, Morfin was sentenced to 25 years. His defense asked for him to be eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence if he behaves himself in prison. The judge kept the parole eligibility at 85% considering the violent nature of the crime. “9-year-olds do not die at the hands of their 15-year-old cousin on a regular basis. This is rare, this is…grotesque,” said Judge Courtney Weaks.

If he is released after serving 85% of his sentence, Morfin would be around 35 years old.