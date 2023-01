TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Entrepreneurs will hit the slopes to pit their business to investors in Taos. The annual ski lift pitch contest is set for February 23 at the Taos Ski Valley.

The contest allows 12 start-ups from New Mexico to pitch their business ideas to investors while riding the lift. The winner will receive $10,000 in cash to help with their business. The last day to apply for the contest is Saturday. For more information and to apply visit skiliftpitch.com.