Tags: Datelines

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Holly Holm is revisiting a fighter from her past in the octagon Saturday with hopes it will help her future. The former UFC women's bantamweight champion defeated Raquel Pennington by split decision in 2015. Their second fight will come with both fighters being much more experienced.

"I feel like I'm a completely different fighter from when I fought her the first time," said Holm. "I feel like it will be a completely different fight and I'm looking forward to being able to go in with somebody who I've kind of felt their strengths before."