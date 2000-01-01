Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Tags: Datelines

Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – *note: Convert to Regular Block, add Alamogordo tag to post*

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – *note: Convert to Regular Block, add Albuquerque tag to post*

BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – *note: Convert to Regular Block, add Bosque Farms tag to post*

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – *note: Convert to Regular Block, add Bernalillo tag to post*

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – *note: Convert to Regular Block, add Cuba tag to post*

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – *note: Convert to Regular Block, add Clovis tag to post*

CUBA, N.M. (KRQE) – *note: Convert to Regular Block, add Cuba tag to post*

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – *note: Convert to Regular Block, add Durango tag to post*

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – *note: Convert to Regular Block, add Espanola tag to post*

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – *note: Convert to Regular Block, add Farmington tag to post*

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – *note: Convert to Regular Block, add Gallup tag to post*

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – *note: Convert to Regular Block, add Hobbs tag to post*

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – *note: Convert to Regular Block, add Las Cruces tag to post*

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – *note: Convert to Regular Block, add Los Alamos tag to post*

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – *note: Convert to Regular Block, add Los Lunas tag to post*

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – *note: Convert to Regular Block, add Lovington tag to post*

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – *note: Convert to Regular Block, add New Mexico tag to post*

QUESTA, N.M. (KRQE) – *note: Convert to Regular Block, add New Mexico tag to post*

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – *note: Convert to Regular Block, add Rio Rancho tag to post*

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – *note: Convert to Regular Block, add Roswell tag to post*

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – *note: Convert to Regular Block, add Santa Fe tag to post*

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – *note: Convert to Regular Block, add Silver City tag to post*

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – *note: Convert to Regular Block, add Silver City tag to post*

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – *note: Convert to Regular Block, add Taos tag to post*

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞