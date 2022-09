ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Domminick Mullen was in court Wednesday where Judge Courtney Weaks ordered him locked up until trial. Mullen is one of five people charged in connection to Ryan Saavedra Jr.’s murder in April 2021 at Westgate Heights Park.

Police say Saavedra was lured to the park for a drug deal when another suspect pepper sprayed him. That is when officers say Mullen shot and killed Saavedra. A trial date has not been set.