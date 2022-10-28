ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Luis Ornelas-Robles, the man accused of shooting and killing another man in a gunfight, is now behind bars. Ornelas-Robles is accused in the July shooting of Guadalupe Sandoval at 7-11 on Coors and Gun Club.

They say he was in Sandoval’s stolen truck when Sandoval approached him armed with a gun. Authorities say after a struggle, the two began shooting at each other, and Sandoval was killed. Officials say because of circumstances surrounding the case, investigators could not charge him with murder.

However, he’s now behind bars on charges that include being a felon in possession of a firearm, being in Sandoval’s stolen vehicle, and resisting and evading. Ornelas-Robles has a lengthy criminal history. BCSO says he has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center 12 times since 2014.