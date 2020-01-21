Closings & Delays
Study: New Mexico forests hit hard by insects and disease

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thousands of acres of New Mexico’s forests are being damaged by insects and disease.

An annual study by the Forest Health Protections found multiple species of insects leaving significant damage. Those included tent caterpillars, moths, sawflies and seven different species of beetles.

The Carson National Forest suffered the most, while the Santa Fe National Forest seems to be holding steady with similar numbers from the previous years. With state and private land, a total of 87,000 acres suffered damage.

The good news is, officials say trees in many areas are starting to recover.

