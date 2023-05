SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 is working to learn more about a structure fire in San Juan County on Friday. The fire broke out on Road 4990 east of Bloomfield around 1:30 p.m.

In a Facebook post, officials said four people were injured and four residential structures were on fire. It said crews were able to keep the fire from spreading anymore.