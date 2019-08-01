Sports Desk: NM United returns to the home pitch; Thomas gives back

Wednesday on the Sports Desk, New Mexico United prepares for a league match with a team they fought to a draw on the road. New Mexico United and El Paso Locomotive have identical won-loss records along with 29 points on the season. Both teams took the pitch Wednesday looking for three points.

“They will be a tough opponent for sure,” said NM United forward Devon Sandoval. “They have some quality players. When we played them last time, we tied. It wasn’t an easy game.”

Game time is 7 p.m. at Isotopes Park.

Meanwhile, UNM Men’s Basketball Coach Paul Weir said he can’t wait for November. This season Weir has a basketball team that he has described as tough with maturity and leadership.

Former Lobo and NBA star Kenny Thomas has returned to New Mexico to give back to the community. Thomas and former Lobo Kelvin Scarborough spent the last two days holding a free basketball camp at Isleta Recreation Center.

“Isleta has actually embraced me as far as coming in and working with their kids,” said Thomas. “That’s the main reason why I’m here. Being able to give back to the community is huge, not only to the Albuquerque community, but the Native American community as well.”

Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros have more pop in the pitching rotation. The Astros added Zach Grienke in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

German Marquez saw his 6 inning, 2 hits and 10 strikeouts performance go up in smoke Wednesday. Marquez, who was involved in a pitcher’s duel, did not give up any runs and left the game due to cramps. The Colorado Rockies bullpen could not hold off L.A. Dodgers up and comer Will Smith in the top of the 9th inning. Smith hit a three-run shot that later led to a 5-1 Dodgers victory.

UNM Lobos Football Coach Bob Davie will get to visit his old stomping grounds in the second week of the season. The Lobos are at Notre Dame September 14.

“It sounds like a lot better idea five years ago when we came up with this idea, like the reality has sunk in right,” said Davie. “This will be the sixth time that I’ve coached against Notre Dame as an opponent, but it’s the first time that I’ve ever coached against Notre Dame in that stadium.”