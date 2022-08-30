NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – UNM is set to begin the 2022 season on Saturday against Maine. While the Lobos are playing in a favorable matchup against a FCS opponent, UNM hasn’t exactly had success in recent years. Coach Danny Gonzales knows that the Black Bears can use that as motivation to bring an upset to Albuquerque.

“It’s a great opportunity for them because if I’m coach Stevens I’m looking at that thing going boys they were 3-9 last year,” said Gonzales. “They were 2-5 in 2020 and they were 2-10 before that and we’re going to go across the country and we’re going to compete and why not us. I say it all the time why not us. So they’re going to come in here and give us their best opportunity and they’ll come in here believing they should win.”

Meanwhile, the NMSU head coach Jerry Kill is set for a reunion of sorts, as the Aggies travel to Minnesota this week where Kill once coached.

“My return to Minnesota is this…I had a great time when I was there,” said Kill. “We did a good job when I was there. You know, we turned the program around when I was there. The guys there now he kept it going where it needed to be and that looks good upon us. it will be tough. I don’t want the game about me and everybody is going to try to make it about me and I don’t want it about me. I want it to be about our players”

In other news, the UNM soccer team returns to the pitch on Thursday to host Portland State. The Lobos are currently 1-1-1, and while the roster is loaded with talent, coach Dyche said it’s hard to give everyone playing time considering there are still super seniors from the COVID year.

“The opportunity to take a starting position has been highly competitive like you actually have to physically take it from somebody at training,” Dyche said. “So, our training environment is unbelievable, but I’m sure the frustration level of some good players, because they haven’t been able to see the field, that’s all part of it. So, they’ve managed that in a great way. They’re working hard while they’re waiting and now that they are getting the opportunity they are taking it.”

Also, the Isotopes unveiled their 2023 schedule on Tuesday. The seaosn will begin in March for the first time in team history, and the topes are set to host games on multiple holidays. The schedule is set up to have six game series for most of the season, which is good for helping players get called up to the big leagues.