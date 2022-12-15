ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sunday, the Pit will host arguably its most anticipated matchup of the year. Rick Pitino and Iona will be playing his son Richard and the Lobos, however the UNM isn’t paying much attention to any potential family drama.

“Yes, it’s an interesting storyline, me versus my dad, but if you were at our practice, if you were at our film sessions, you wouldn’t know who the coach of the opposing team was,” said Richard. “It’s business as usual for us.”

Meanwhile Albuquerque High is honoring one of their coaching legends on Friday night. Jim Hulsman brought the Bulldogs seven state basketball championships and the school is unveiling a new addition to center court to honor him on Friday night in a pregame ceremony against Eldorado.

“Around 1997 or 98 the floor was dedicated in his honor and in 2005 the logo was changed and a group of Alumni in the last few years have advocated strongly for his name back in the center and we agreed and thought it was a great idea,” said athletic director Chad Jones.

In other news, Del Norte senior Shane Douma-Sanchez is off to a hot start this season. The state’s leading scorer is averaging over 31 points and 11 rebounds per game, and is closing in on a school record.

“I am actually 41 points away from breaking our schools all-time scoring record, which is held by Scott Bamforth,” said Douma-Sanchez. “You know, I want to beat that, obviously I want to win another State Championship, yeah I just want to win State again.”