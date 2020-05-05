Sports Desk: Austin Trout has sights set to get on top of the 147-pound division

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 21: Austin Trout is shown before the start of his title fight against IBF junior middleweight champion Jermall Charlo at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 21, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Austin Trout took a spin in the 147-pound division back in February. He made quick work out of Rosebel Montoya with a first-round finish at the Inn of the Mountain Gods. Trout now has his sights set on getting to the top of the division.

The former WBA light middleweight champion believes he has the tools to get it done. “To be honest, since Floyd Mayweather retired, I haven’t really seen anyone who has blazing hand speed,” said Trout. “I feel like the 147, 154 hand speed is about the same. That’s what I was really worried about is the hand speed at 147. I don’t see any speed demons, Manny Pacquiao is one, but that’s the point.”

Trout would love to fight Pacquiao but knows he has to battle his way back into the championship conversation. With the coronavirus pandemic wiping out sports, Trout isn’t sure when he will get another opportunity to improve upon his 32-5-1 record. “I’ll be lucky to get another fight this year,” said Trout. “That’s really the biggest question mark, is when will it be safe enough for us to fight and you know if not in front of crowds, if period. I don’t know when it will lift. I don’t know when boxing will be back, but I’m trying to stay somewhat in shape.”

It’s been one year since the tragic murder of a Lobo baseball player Jackson Weller, a Lobo pitcher, was shot and killed in the Nob Hill area after an altercation became deadly. Lobos head coach Ray Birmingham spent the day remembering the only player he has ever lost.

“Great Lobo baseball player and someone we will never forget,” said Birmingham. “I hope that this tragedy doesn’t go in vain and that we continue to improve our justice system so that we can keep the bad people away from the good people in the state of New Mexico and make sure that bad people don’t live here.”

The coach with the most wins in NFL history has died. Don Shula also led the Miami Dolphins to the only perfect season in league history. He was 90 years old.

Former Lobo linebacker Mo Vainikolo is still hopeful he will get an opportunity in the NFL. Vainikolo is hoping to get a training camp invite. He said he was on the list for a few teams.

Lastly, former Lobo soccer player Jenny Munoz continues to enjoy the pro game. She is getting her experience playing for a team in Mexico City. “I believe my role is to bring the style of play that I had in the United States to Mexico and contribute to the team, not only on the field, but off the field as well,” said Munoz. “I have a big responsibility being on the platform to a lot of younger girls and just being a role model for them and showing them that you can reach your dreams, not even in Mexico, but also in the U.S. as well.”