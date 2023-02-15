Some of the coldest temperatures this winter are settling in as our latest winter storm exits. Brutaly cold wind chills will meet you heading out the door.

Almost all of the snow has ended from across New Mexico Wednesday night, with a few lingering flurries in the northern mountains. Some of the coldest temperatures this winter will move in Thursday morning with wind chills ranging from the teens and single digits in Albuquerque and southern New Mexico, to single digits below zero to -20° across northern New Mexico.

Well-below average temperatures will stick around Thursday afternoon, but we will finally get a break from the wind. Light snow showers will return to the northern mountains Thursday afternoon, but little to no new accumulation is expected. A warming trend begins Friday that will continue through the weekend and into early next week.

Our active pattern continues though as rain and mountain snow chances start moving into southwest New Mexico Sunday and will push as far east as the central mountain chain and as far north as the northern mountains by Sunday night. This chance for moisture will continue into early next week too as the winds pick up again.