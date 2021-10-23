Some clouds with milder temperatures in store overnight

It was a rather warm day across New Mexico with highs reaching the middle 70s for Albuquerque. The warmth here is nothing compared to Roswell’s 91 degree high temperature though! This was near record warmth, tying the record set in 2012. The downsloping winds helped us out in the east as air sinks, compresses, and warms on the east slopes of the mountains. Currently, we have some clouds moving through the region. This is associated with our first storm passing to our north. We’ll stay dry tonight but maintain some breezy conditions through the overnight in the Sangre de Cristo.

For Sunday, expect less clouds but slightly cooler temperatures. It’ll still be a great fall day for any outdoor activities. Later Sunday night the winds will begin to increase slightly. This is ahead of our next strong storm currently in the northeast Pacific. It will break the record for the strongest storm in the Pacific Ocean (944 millibars or near Category 3 hurricane strength). So we’ll be mainly impacted early next week mainly with high winds.

We’ll see powerful gusts 50-60 mph as a cold front moves through Tuesday afternoon. This will eventually tank temps 15-20 degrees come Wednesday. Also with this storm, expect some rain showers across northwest New Mexico and the northern mountains region.