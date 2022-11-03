A storm is moving across New Mexico today. Expect light snow across parts of northern New Mexico through Friday morning and much colder temperatures.

A storm system is bringing rain and snow to parts of New Mexico tonight, but the winds have died down. Through Friday morning, rain will switch over to snow across western and northern New Mexico. Snow will develop overnight in the lower elevations of northern New Mexico and the east mountains where light snowfall accumulation is possible. There is a chance for isolated, light snow Friday morning in Albuquerque, but no travel problems are expected.

Friday will be a dramatically colder day across the state. With breezy weather that will return in the afternoon, temperatures will feel even colder outside. Snow will linger Friday morning in northeastern parts of the state, but will wrap up around noon.

Warmer weather will return this weekend through early next week. Another cold front will bring a drop in temperatures once again next week.