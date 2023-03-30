ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This week, Billy Corgan announced on the Howard Stern Show that The Smashing Pumpkins will be hitting the road this summer, playing cities in the United States and Canada. They’ll be coming to Albuquerque to play the Isleta Amphitheater on August 13.

In support of the band’s latest album – ATUM, coming out May 5 – they will embark on “The World Is A Vampire Tour” with Interpol and Rival Sons as supporting acts. Stone Temple Pilots will be opening the show on earlier dates of the tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m. on the Smashing Pumpkins Official Website. The Smashing Pumpkins join an already busy schedule at Isleta Amphitheater. In August alone, the venue will host such artists as Dierks Bentley, Mudvayne, Pantera, and Snoop Dogg.