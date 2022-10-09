We saw more sunshine today than the last few, that’s for sure! But southern NM still picked up some steady rain throughout the day. For the most part, coverage has been more scattered, especially across northern NM where it was partly to mostly sunny. Estancia saw some heavier rain develop tonight too with totals around 2″. Temperatures will return closer to average the next week as we break the gloomy, wet pattern. It was the 4th coolest October 1-8 period for high temperatures in Albuquerque. We’ll get back on track with 70s returning as soon as Tuesday into the metro. Highs managed to climb a few degrees warmer for eastern NM Sunday. We topped out at 66° for Albuquerque, 65° in Santa Fe, and 72° in Farmington.

Overnight tonight, showers will be slow to end across the southern higher terrain. It’ll turn to sprinkles and then mainly cloudy skies with areas of fog developing east again. For Monday, the southern higher terrain will once again see more scattered afternoon storms, while the north dries out. Our cut-off area of low pressure is finally on the move tonight. You’ll feel the difference in clearer skies, colder nights, and warmer daytime temps throughout the week. Eastern NM will catch a dry and weak backdoor front Wednesday, putting a pause on the warmer temps.