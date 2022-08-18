Isolated storms will return again Friday afternoon. Deep monsoon moisture will begin to move into the state Friday night and bring widespread heavy rainfall to the state through the weekend.

Drier air finally brought some relief from the flooding across northern New Mexico Thursday. Showers and storms will still linger late tonight for areas south of I-40. Another crop of monsoon storms will develop Friday afternoon, with better rain chances across western parts of the state and slightly drier in eastern New Mexico.

By Friday night, record setting monsoon moisture will begin to push into southwest New Mexico. Heavy rain will be possible by early Friday morning across this part of the state. That moisture and rain will be pushing northward through the day Saturday. Every corner of New Mexico has a chance for rain Saturday, with most areas seeing measurable rainfall. There will be a mix of broad areas of moderate rainfall and scattered thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall will lead to areas of flash flooding, especially over burn scars, but even lower elevations will see a risk of flash flooding with the potential for heavy rain. The heaviest rain will be mostly south of I-40, but also in the mountains of northern New Mexico where 1″ to over 4″ of rain will be possible. High temperatures will also be much cooler Saturday, with temperatures well-below average for the middle of August.

Scattered storms will continue through Sunday, but the heaviest rain will be moving east. Flooding will still be a possibility though. Drier air will be moving in from the west again Sunday and early next week, however we will still be holding on to monsoon moisture. Daily chances for rain and thunderstorms will continue again through next week as temperatures warm.